Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Chris Ellis off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Designated RHP César Valdez for assignment. Announced LHP Ryan Hartman has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jordan Yamamoto to the Florida Complex League Mets (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RHP Heath Hembree off waivers from Cincinnati. Transferred RHP Jacob deGrom has been from the 10-day IL to the 60-Day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Miles Mikolas from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Ryan Helsley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Placed LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East) on the COVID-19 IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE David Wells. Placed TE Ryan Becker on the injured reserve list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Bennett Jackson. Placed S Zane Lewis on the injured reserve list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Chase Stillman to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC UNITED — Signed D Chris Duvall to a contract through the end of the 2021 season, with an option to extend through 2022.

LA GALAXY — Loaned F Augustine Williams to USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC for the remainder of the 2021 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired D Marcus Godinho from CF Montreal in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and he agreed to terms for the 2021 season, with options through 2023.

USL Championship

SD LOYAL — Named Ricardo Campos interim president.

United Soccer League

UNION OMAHA — Signed D Jaime Ponce to a USL Academy contract for 2021.

COLLEGE

RANDOLPH — Named current assistant coach Ryan Davis to associate track and field Coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced head coach Shareese Hicks will serve as a mentor in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and the Female Coaching Mentorship Program (FCMP).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.