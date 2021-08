Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Chris Ellis off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Designated RHP César Valdez for assignment. Announced LHP Ryan Hartman has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred OF Akil Baddoo to the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Miguel Sanó on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Edgar García from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Announced RHP Nick Vincent has cleared waivers and will be assigned to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF/OF Chad Pinder from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Seth Brown to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Casey Sadler on the paternity list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Nick Solak from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of RHP Nick Snyder from Round Rock. Placed RHP Joe Barlow on the 10-day Injured List. Placed INF Charlie Culberson on the COVID-19 IL. Transferred LHP John King from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Austin Gomber from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (Triple-A West), effective August 19.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jordan Yamamoto to the Florida Complex League Mets (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RHP Heath Hembree off waivers from Cincinnati. Transferred RHP Jacob deGrom has been from the 10-day IL to the 60-Day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Chad Kuhl from the COVID-19 IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Miles Mikolas from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Ryan Helsley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Placed LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East) on the COVID-19 IL.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Tanner Wilt. Reinstate RHP Joe Iorio to the active list. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list. Released LHP Dalton Oates. Placed INF Ryan Jackson on the reserve-left team list, retroactive to August 16.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Jeffrey Baez. Released 3B Andretty Cordero, INF Cristopher Pujols, and OF Jose Pujols.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Steven Browley. Released OF Nick Rotola.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Connor Anderson.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Erik Martinez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE David Wells. Placed TE Ryan Becker on the injured reserve list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Damon Hazelton. Released CB Dominique Martin.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Bennett Jackson. Placed S Zane Lewis on the injured reserve list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Chase Stillman to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Announced G Henrik Lundqvist’s retirement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC UNITED — Signed D Chris Duvall to a contract through the end of the 2021 season, with an option to extend through 2022.

LA GALAXY — Loaned F Augustine Williams to USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC for the remainder of the 2021 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired D Marcus Godinho from CF Montreal in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and he agreed to terms for the 2021 season, with options through 2023.

USL Championship

SD LOYAL — Named Ricardo Campos interim president.

United Soccer League

UNION OMAHA — Signed D Jaime Ponce to a USL Academy contract for 2021.

COLLEGE

RANDOLPH — Named current assistant coach Ryan Davis to associate track and field Coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced head coach Shareese Hicks will serve as a mentor in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and the Female Coaching Mentorship Program (FCMP).

