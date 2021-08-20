Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Chris Ellis off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Designated RHP César Valdez for assignment. Announced LHP Ryan Hartman has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred OF Akil Baddoo to the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Marte from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake. Released RF Adam Eaton.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Miguel Sano on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Edgar García from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Announced RHP Nick Vincent has cleared waivers and will be assigned to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF/OF Chad Pinder from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Seth Brown to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Casey Sadler on the paternity list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham. Agreed to terms with RHP David Hess on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Nick Solak from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of RHP Nick Snyder from Round Rock and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Joe Barlow on the 10-day Injured List. Placed INF Charlie Culberson on the COVID-19 IL. Transferred LHP John King from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Rafael Dolis outright to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Jonathan Holder to ACL Cubs (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Released RHP Dan Winkler. Sent CF Johneshwy Fargas outright to Iowa (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Austin Gomber from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (Triple-A West), effective August 19.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Greene on a major league contract. Placed RHP Evan Phillips on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Conner Greene for assignment. Sent RHP Joe Kelly to Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Cody Poteet to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Austin Pruitt from Jacksonville and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jordan Yamamoto to the Florida Complex League Mets (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RHP Heath Hembree off waivers from Cincinnati. Transferred RHP Jacob deGrom has been from the 10-day IL to the 60-Day IL. Placed RHP Jake Reed on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse. Placed C James McCann on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of OF Jorge Bonifacio from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Mauricio Llovera for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Chad Kuhl from the COVID-19 IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Miles Mikolas from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Ryan Helsley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Placed LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East) on the COVID-19 IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LF Jurickson Profar from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 19.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Tanner Wilt. Reinstate RHP Joe Iorio to the active list. Placed RHP Brendan Feldmann on the inactive list. Released LHP Dalton Oates. Placed INF Ryan Jackson on the reserve-left team list, retroactive to August 16.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Jeffrey Baez. Released 3B Andretty Cordero, INF Cristopher Pujols, and OF Jose Pujols.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Steven Browley. Released OF Nick Rotola.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Connor Anderson.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Erik Martinez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Torrey Craig.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed CB Luq Barcoo off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE David Wells. Placed TE Ryan Becker on the injured reserve list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Thomas Ives with an injury settlement.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LBs Montrel Meander and Willie Harvey. Released WR JoJO Ward and Crey Taylor. Released CB Kiondre Thomas with an injury settlement.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed P Hunter Niswander on the injured reserve list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Damon Hazelton. Released CB Dominique Martin.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released NT Brandon Dunn.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DB Terrell Bonds.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed K Aldrick Rosas. Released TE Josh Pederson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Bennett Jackson. Placed S Zane Lewis on the injured reserve list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released OG Adam Coon with an injury settlement.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Announced Chris Rippon has been relieved of his duties as Edmonton Elks special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Nikita Zadorov to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Chase Stillman to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Announced G Henrik Lundqvist’s retirement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found San Jose Earthquakes D Nathan guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 21st minute during a match against Minnesota United FC on Aug. 17. Found New England Revolution F Arnor Ingvi Traustason guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 72nd minute during a match against D.C. United FC on Aug. 18.

FC UNITED — Signed D Chris Duvall to a contract through the end of the 2021 season, with an option to extend through 2022.

LA GALAXY — Loaned F Augustine Williams to USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC for the remainder of the 2021 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired D Marcus Godinho from CF Montreal in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and he agreed to terms for the 2021 season, with options through 2023.

USL Championship

SD LOYAL — Named Ricardo Campos interim president.

United Soccer League

UNION OMAHA — Signed D Jaime Ponce to a USL Academy contract for 2021.

COLLEGE

RANDOLPH — Named current assistant coach Ryan Davis to associate track and field Coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced head coach Shareese Hicks will serve as a mentor in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and the Female Coaching Mentorship Program (FCMP).

