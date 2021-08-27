Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Maikel Franco after clearing waivers.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2Bs Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo and INF/OF Kike Hernandez on the COVID-19 list. Sent LF Danny Santana to Portland (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Recalled INF Jonathan Arauz from Worcester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of INF/OF Yairo Munoz from Worcester and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated C Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Lake County (High-A Central) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Jason Foley from Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Eric Haase from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment. Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Marwin Gonzalez on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Brad Keller on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Cooper Criswell from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Packy Naughton from Salt Lake. Optioned INF Kean Wong and RHP James Hoyt to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Jorge Alcala and OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ian Gibaut from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHPs Edgar Garcia and Kyle Barraclough to St. Paul. Transferred RHP Luke Farrell from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 25.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Seth Brown on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daulton Jeffries from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Jefferson on a minor league contract. Added LHP Sean Doolittle to active roster. Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kohei Arihara to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Spencer Howard on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Glen Otto from Round Rock and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Jarrod Dyson off waivers from Kansas City. Placed LHP Brad Hand on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Connor Overton from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed INF Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from Cincinnati. Selected the contract of OF Jake McCarthy from Reno (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Reinstated LF Eddie Rosario from the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 3B Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from Arizona.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Darien Nunez to Oklahoma City. Sent RHP Neftali Feliz outright to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Bryan Mitchell outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Tomas Nido from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Chance Sisco to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Zach Eflin, 2B Luke Williams and C Andrew Knapp on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Sacramento.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Brendan Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Danny Barnes on the inactive list. Traded INF Ryan Jackson to Gastonia in exchange for future considerations.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Waived G Nate Hinton.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived F Anthony Tolliver.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS —Activated WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and DTs Vernon Butler, Star Lotulelei from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Treyvon Hester on IR. Released WR Rico Gafford and DT Joey Ivie.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived S Brian Cole. Acquired K Ryan Santoso from the New York Giants in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated S Malik Hooker from the COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Devin Funchess from IR with an injury settlement. Waived QB Jake Dolegala. Signed DB Rojesterman Farris.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Kahale Warring from Houston.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Damion Square. Waived LB Sutton Smith.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Jordyn Peters.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Kai Nacua. Re-signed OL Corbin Kaufasi. Placed R/PR Richie James Jr. on the IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed Gs Earl Watford and Nick Leaverett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Raven Greene from IR with an injury settlement.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Anthony Rush from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Jordie Benn to a one-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ryan Poehling to a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Fanendo Adi to a one-year contract with an one year option.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Fired head coach Marc Dos Santos and assistant coach Phil Dos Santos. Loaned F Simon Colyn to Jong PSV through June 2022, with an option to buy. Named Vanni Sartini acting head coach.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Northern Virginia FC as a new member of USL W League.

National Women’s Soccer league

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Ashley Sanchez to a long-term contract extension through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

