Friday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Maikel Franco after clearing waivers.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2Bs Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo and INF/OF Kike Hernandez on the COVID-19 list. Sent LF Danny Santana to Portland (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Recalled INF Jonathan Arauz from Worcester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of INF/OF Yairo Munoz from Worcester and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated C Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Lake County (High-A Central) on a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Jason Foley from Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Eric Haase from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment. Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Marwin Gonzalez on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Brad Keller on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Cooper Criswell from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Packy Naughton from Salt Lake. Optioned INF Kean Wong and RHP James Hoyt to Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Jorge Alcala and OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ian Gibaut from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHPs Edgar Garcia and Kyle Barraclough to St. Paul. Transferred RHP Luke Farrell from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 25.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Seth Brown on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daulton Jeffries from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Jefferson on a minor league contract. Added LHP Sean Doolittle to active roster. Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kohei Arihara to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Spencer Howard on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Glen Otto from Round Rock and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Jarrod Dyson off waivers from Kansas City. Placed LHP Brad Hand on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Connor Overton from Buffalo (Triple-A East).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed INF Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from Cincinnati. Selected the contract of OF Jake McCarthy from Reno (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Reinstated LF Eddie Rosario from the 10-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 3B Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from Arizona.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Darien Nunez to Oklahoma City. Sent RHP Neftali Feliz outright to Oklahoma City.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Bryan Mitchell outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Tomas Nido from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Chance Sisco to Syracuse (Triple-A East).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Zach Eflin, 2B Luke Williams and C Andrew Knapp on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Sacramento.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Brendan Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Danny Barnes on the inactive list. Traded INF Ryan Jackson to Gastonia in exchange for future considerations.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Waived G Nate Hinton.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived F Anthony Tolliver.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS —Activated WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and DTs Vernon Butler, Star Lotulelei from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Treyvon Hester on IR. Released WR Rico Gafford and DT Joey Ivie.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived S Brian Cole. Acquired K Ryan Santoso from the New York Giants in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated S Malik Hooker from the COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Devin Funchess from IR with an injury settlement. Waived QB Jake Dolegala. Signed DB Rojesterman Farris.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Kahale Warring from Houston.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Damion Square. Waived LB Sutton Smith.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Jordyn Peters.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Kai Nacua. Re-signed OL Corbin Kaufasi. Placed R/PR Richie James Jr. on the IR.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed Gs Earl Watford and Nick Leaverett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Raven Greene from IR with an injury settlement.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Anthony Rush from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Jordie Benn to a one-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ryan Poehling to a two-year contract extension.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Fanendo Adi to a one-year contract with an one year option.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Fired head coach Marc Dos Santos and assistant coach Phil Dos Santos. Loaned F Simon Colyn to Jong PSV through June 2022, with an option to buy. Named Vanni Sartini acting head coach.
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Northern Virginia FC as a new member of USL W League.
|National Women’s Soccer league
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Ashley Sanchez to a long-term contract extension through 2024 with a club option for 2025.
