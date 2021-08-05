Gallo’s 1st homer in pinstripes gives Yanks 5-3 win over M’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his first homer as a Yankee, a go-ahead, three-run blast in the seventh inning on Thursday night, and New York beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3.

Gallo, who entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from the Texas Rangers, lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald (6-3) just over the short porch in right field. He watched it stay inside the foul pole before completing his trot around the bases.

Gallo, who also doubled twice, waved from the dugout to the adoring crowd, which continued to chant his name as he jogged out to left field for the eighth.

Gallo’s 26th homer this season helped the Yankees win for the sixth time in seven games and move a season-high 10 games over .500. Both New York and Seattle are chasing the AL wild-card spots currently held by Boston and Oakland.

Chad Green (5-5) worked two innings in relief of starter Nestor Cortes. Zack Britton pitched the eighth and Aroldis Chapman allowed two baserunners in the ninth before retiring Mitch Haniger on a flyball to the warning track in left field for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities.

