On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Garcia expected to start as Houston hosts Kansas City

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (56-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (73-52, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-8, 5.24 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (9-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -234, Royals +193; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Kansas City will face off on Tuesday.

The Astros are 39-25 on their home turf. The Houston pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Greinke leads them with a mark of 6.3.

The Royals have gone 24-37 away from home. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .350.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-1. Daniel Lynch notched his fourth victory and Whit Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Kansas City. Greinke took his fourth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 50 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 52 extra base hits and 81 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .292 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Kyle Tucker: (covid-19), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Royals: Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Jake Brentz: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games