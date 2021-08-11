Gausman expected to start as Giants host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-79, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-41, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (10-5, 2.31 ERA, .94 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -262, Diamondbacks +216; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Arizona will play on Wednesday.

The Giants are 36-17 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .437 this season. Darin Ruf leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Diamondbacks are 14-44 on the road. Arizona has hit 99 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads the club with 10, averaging one every 32.1 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-7. Zack Littell notched his first victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Matt Peacock registered his seventh loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 44 extra base hits and is batting .225.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 33 extra base hits and 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .255 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .215 batting average, 6.12 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (shoulder), Evan Longoria: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

