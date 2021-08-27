Trending:
Gausman, Giants to take on Fried, Braves

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (83-44, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-58, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Braves are 31-31 in home games in 2020. Atlanta’s lineup has 182 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers.

The Giants are 41-25 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .437 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 60 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Crawford leads the Giants with 73 RBIs and is batting .296.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .259 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Giants: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Kevin Gausman: (undisclosed), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand), Buster Posey: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

