On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

GB&I builds 3-point lead after opening day at Curtis Cup

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 5:25 pm
< a min read
      

CONWY, Wales (AP) — Annabel Fuller and Caley McGinty were part of two winning matches Thursday as Great Britain & Ireland jumped out to a 4 1/2-1 1/2 lead over the Americans after the first round of the Curtis Cup.

Hannah Darling teamed with Fuller in fourballs to beat Rachel Heck and Emilia Migliaccio, and Darling also partnered with Louise Duncan in halving the opening foursomes match against Heck and Rose Zhang, the top two women amateurs in the world.

Zhang, the No. 1 amateur in women’s golf, had to hole a 4-foot putt to win the 18th hole for a half-point. Zhang teamed with Allisen Corpuz for the only U.S. victory in fourballs.

GB&I already has more points than the last Curtis Cup, which the Americans won, 17-3, in 2018 at Quaker Ridge in New York.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

“I’m just thrilled, thrilled with the result,” GB&I captain Elaine Ratcliffe said. “Thrilled that they have played the golf that I know they can play. I loved the fact that they have had such a great time doing it.”

Three more matches of foursomes and fourballs were scheduled for Friday, with eight singles matches Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members