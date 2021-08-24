Trending:
Giants catcher Posey pulled with right knee discomfort

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 9:23 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was removed from Tuesday night’s game with right knee discomfort.

Posey was visited by manager Gabe Kapler and a trainer during the fourth inning against the New York Mets. Posey was replaced by backup Curt Casali an inning later with San Francisco ahead 7-0.

The 34-year-old Posey has had a resurgent season for the major league-leading Giants. The 2012 NL MVP singled and scored in the top of the fourth inning to raise his batting average to .314 with 39 RBIs and a .925 OPS.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

