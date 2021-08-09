Trending:
Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Twins

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (66-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-64, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-8, 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Twins: Beau Burrows (0-0, 11.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +148, White Sox -172; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will face off on Monday.

The Twins are 24-30 on their home turf. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .315, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .377.

The White Sox have gone 28-26 away from home. Chicago’s lineup has 127 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads the club with 21 homers.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-2. Michael Pineda earned his fourth victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Dylan Cease registered his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 61 RBIs and is batting .272.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .463.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

