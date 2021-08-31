Trending:
Gray expected to start as Cincinnati hosts St. Louis

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (67-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-62, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -154, Cardinals +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals will take on the Reds Tuesday.

The Reds are 36-30 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Cardinals have gone 32-33 away from home. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .353.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-1. Jon Lester secured his fifth victory and Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Luis Castillo took his 14th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and is slugging .549.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .488.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .197 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Mike Moustakas: (hip).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

