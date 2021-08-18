Gray expected to start for Washington against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (63-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (51-68, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +155, Blue Jays -180; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Toronto will square off on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 30-33 on their home turf. Washington is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 32-30 on the road. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .406.

The Nationals won the last meeting 12-6. Erick Fedde earned his fifth victory and Riley Adams went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Alek Manoah registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 36 extra base hits and is batting .241.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 35 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .253 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

