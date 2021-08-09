Trending:
Griffin re-signs with Nets after reviving career in Brooklyn

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 6:50 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed veteran big man Blake Griffin, who revived his career as part of the supporting cast for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn announced the signing on Monday without disclosing contract terms.

Griffin signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on March 8. He averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26 games. He tied for the league lead in charges drawn (22).

Griffin also started all 12 of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff games, averaging 9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He made 14 of 36 from 3-point range in the postseason.

A six-time All-Star, Griffin has played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. In 668 career games across 11 seasons, the 32-year-old has averaged 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Griffin was selected with the first overall pick in the 2009 draft by the Clippers and sat out the 2009-10 season with a knee injury. The following season, he was named Rookie of the Year after posting averages of 22.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 37.9 minutes per game.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

