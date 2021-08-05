Trending:
Hall of Fame Centennial Class

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 6:36 pm
The special slate of enshrinees consisting of 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches who were elected by a special Blue-Ribbon Panel:

COACHES

Bill Cowher — 1992-2006 Pittsburgh Steelers

Jimmy Johnson — 1989-1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins

CONTRIBUTORS

Steve Sabol, Administrator/President — 1964-2012 NFL Films

Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner — 1989-2006 NFL

George Young, Contributor/General Manager — 1968-1974 Baltimore Colts, 1975-78 Miami Dolphins, 1979-1997 New York Giants, 1998-2001 NFL

SENIORS

Harold Carmichael, WR — 1971-1983 Philadelphia Eagles, 1984 Dallas Cowboys

Jim Covert, T — 1983-1990 Chicago Bears

Bobby Dillon, S — 1952-59 Green Bay Packers

Cliff Harris, S — 1970-79 Dallas Cowboys

Winston Hill, T — 1963-1976 New York Jets, 1977 Los Angeles Rams

Alex Karras, DT — 1958-1962, 1964-1970 Detroit Lions

Donnie Shell, S — 1974-1987 Pittsburgh Steelers

Duke Slater, T — 1922 Milwaukee Badgers, 1922-25 Rock Island Independents,1926-1931 Chicago Cardinals

Mac Speedie, E — 1946-1952 Cleveland Browns (AAFC/NFL)

Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB/E — 1944-1955 Chicago Bears

