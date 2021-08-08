Hall of Fame Members

Members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame by year of induction (x-old timer/senior nominee; c-Centennial Class):

2021 — Alan Faneca, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Tom Flores, Bill Nunn, x-Drew Pearson.

2020 — Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Troy Polamalu, c-Bill Cowher, c-Jimmy Johnson, c-Steve Sabol, c-Paul Tagliabue, c-George Young, c-Harold Carmichael, c-Jim Covert, c-Bobby Dillon, c-Cliff Harris, c-Winston Hill, c-Alex Karras, c-Donnie Shell, c-Duke Slater, c-Mac Speedie, c-Ed Sprinkle.

2019 — Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed, x-Johnny Robinson.

2018 — Bobby Beathard, x-Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, x-Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Urlacher.

2017 — Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, x-Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones, Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner.

2016 — Eddie DeBartolo, Tony Dungy, Brett Favre, Kevin Greene, Marvin Harrison, x-Orlando Pace, Ken Stabler, x-Dick Stanfel.

2015 — Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Charles Haley, Bill Polian, Junior Seau, Will Shields, x-Mick Tingelhoff, Ron Wolf.

2014 — Derrick Brooks, x-Ray Guy, x-Claude Humphrey, Walter Jones, Andre Reed, Michael Strahan, Aeneas Williams.

2013 — Larry Allen, Cris Carter, x-Curley Culp, Jonathan Ogden, Bill Parcells, x-Dave Robinson, Warren Sapp.

2012 — x-Jack Butler, Dermontti Dawson, Chris Doleman, Cortez Kennedy, Curtis Martin, Willie Roaf.

2011 — Richard Dent, Marshall Faulk, x-Chris Hanburger, x-Les Richter, Ed Sabol, Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe.

2010 — Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, x-Dick LeBeau, x-Floyd Little, John Randle, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith.

2009 — x-Bob Hayes, Randall McDaniel, Bruce Smith, Derrick Thomas, Ralph Wilson, Rod Woodson.

2008 — Fred Dean, Darrell Green, Art Monk, x-Emmitt Thomas, Andre Tippett, Gary Zimmerman.

2007 — x-Gene Hickerson, Michael Irvin, Bruce Matthews, x-Charlie Sanders, Thurman Thomas, Roger Wehrli.

2006 — Troy Aikman, Harry Carson, x-John Madden, Warren Moon, Reggie White, x-Rayfield Wright.

2005 — x-Benny Friedman, Dan Marino, x-Fritz Pollard, Steve Young.

2004 — x-Bob Brown, x-Carl Eller, John Elway, Barry Sanders.

2003 — Marcus Allen, Elvin Bethea, Joe DeLamielleure, James Lofton, x-Hank Stram.

2002 — x-George Allen, Dave Casper, Dan Hampton, Jim Kelly, John Stallworth.

2001 — x-Nick Buoniconti, Marv Levy, Mike Munchak, Jackie Slater, Lynn Swann, Ron Yary, Jack Youngblood.

2000 — Howie Long, Ronnie Lott, Joe Montana, Dan Rooney, x-Dave Wilcox.

1999 — Eric Dickerson, Tom Mack, Ozzie Newsome, x-Billy Shaw, Lawrence Taylor.

1998 — Paul Krause, x-Tommy McDonald, Anthony Munoz, Mike Singletary, Dwight Stephenson.

1997 — Mike Haynes, Wellington Mara, Don Shula, Mike Webster.

1996 — x-Lou Creekmur, Dan Dierdorf, Joe Gibbs, Charlie Joiner, Mel Renfro.

1995 — Jim Finks, x-Henry Jordan, Steve Largent, Lee Roy Selmon, Kellen Winslow.

1994 — Tony Dorsett, Bud Grant, Jimmy Johnson, x-Leroy Kelly, Jackie Smith, Randy White.

1993 — Dan Fouts, Larry Little, Chuck Noll, Walter Payton, Bill Walsh.

1992 — Lem Barney, Al Davis, John Mackey, John Riggins.

1991 — Earl Campbell, John Hannah, x-Stan Jones, Tex Schramm, Jan Stenerud.

1990 — Buck Buchanan, Bob Griese, Franco Harris, Ted Hendricks, Jack Lambert, Tom Landry, x-Bob St. Clair.

1989 — Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Art Shell, Willie Wood.

1988 — Jack Ham, Mike Dikta, Fred Biletnikoff, Alan Page.

1987 — Larry Csonka, Len Dawson, Joe Greene, x-John Henry Johnson, Jim Langer, Don Maynard, Gene Upshaw.

1986 — Paul Hornung, Ken Houston, Willie Lanier, Fran Tarkenton, x-Doak Walker.

1985 — x-Frank Gatski, Joe Namath, Pete Rozelle; O.J. Simpson, Roger Staubach.

1984 — Willie Brown, Mike McCormack, Charley Taylor, x-Arnie Weinmeister.

1983 — Bobby Bell, Sid Gillman, Sonny Jurgensen, Bobby Mitchell, Paul Warfield.

1982 — Doug Atkins, Sam Huff, x-George Musso, Merlin Olsen.

1981 — x-Morris (Red) Badgro, George Blanda, Willie Davis, Jim Ringo.

1980 — Herb Adderley, David (Deacon) Jones, Bob Lilly, Jim Otto.

1979 — Dick Butkus, Yale Lary, Ron Mix, Johnny Unitas.

1978 — Lance Alworth, Weeb Ewbank, x-Alphonse (Tuffy) Leemans, Ray Nitschke, Larry Wilson.

1977 — Frank Gifford, Forrest Gregg, Gale Sayers, Bart Starr, x-Bill Willis.

1976 — x-Ray Flaherty, Len Ford, Jim Taylor.

1975 — Roosevelt Brown, George Connor, Dante Lavelli, Lenny Moore.

1974 — x-Tony Canadeo, Bill George, Lou Groza, Dick (Night Train) Lane.

1973 — Raymond Berry, Jim Parker, Joe Schmidt.

1972 — Lamar Hunt, Gino Marchetti, Ollie Matson, x-Clarence (Ace) Parker.

1971 — Jim Brown, Bill Hewitt, Frank (Bruiser) Kinard, Vince Lombardi, Andy Robustelli, Y.A. Tittle, Norm Van Brocklin.

1970 — Jack Christiansen, Tom Fears, Hugh McElhenny, Pete Pihos.

1969 — Glen (Turk) Edwards, Earle (Greasy) Neale, Leo Nomellini, Joe Perry, Ernie Stautner.

1968 — Cliff Battles, Art Donovan, Elroy (Crazylegs) Hirsch, Wayne Millner, Marion Motley, Charley Trippi, Alex Wojciechowicz.

1967 — Chuck Bednarik, Charlie Bidwill, Paul Brown, Bobby Layne, Dan Reeves, Ken Strong, Joe Stydahar, Emlen Tunnell.

1966 — Bill Dudley, Joe Guyon, Arnie Herber, Walt Kiesling, George McAfee, Steve Owen, Hugh (Shorty) Ray, Clyde (Bulldog) Turner.

1965 — Guy Chamberlain, John (Paddy) Driscoll, Dan Fortmann, Otto Graham, Sid Luckman, Steve Van Buren, Bob Waterfield.

1964 — Jimmy Conzelman, Ed Healy, Clark Hinkle, Roy (Link) Lyman, August (Mike) Michalske, Art Rooney, George Trafton.

1963 — Sammy Baugh, Bert Bell, Joe Carr, Earl (Dutch) Clark, Red Grange, George Halas, Mel Hein, Wilbur (Pete) Henry, Cal Hubbard, Don Hutson, Earl (Curly) Lambeau, Tim Mara, George Preston Marshall, Johnny (Blood) McNally, Bronko Nagurski, Ernie Nevers, Jim Thorpe.

