Harbaugh says Ravens’ Bateman to miss ‘a number of weeks’

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 5:18 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue leg problem.

Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens this year, part of Baltimore’s attempt to boost its passing game. Now it’s not clear when the rookie out of Minnesota might return.

“It’ll be a number of weeks. So, I don’t know how many,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “It’s not going to be months, but it will be weeks. We’ll see where we’re at.”

The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.

