Harvey scheduled to start for Baltimore against Detroit

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (55-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-73, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.13 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +100, Tigers -117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 17-35 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has hit 132 home runs as a team this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with 20, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Tigers are 23-35 on the road. Detroit has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads them with 18, averaging one every 24 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 9-4. Kyle Funkhouser notched his sixth victory and Willi Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Detroit. Keegan Akin took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 20 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 18 home runs and is slugging .463.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .260 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion), Chris Davis: (back), Pedro Severino: (knee).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Topics
