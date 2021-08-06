On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hawks re-sign veteran Lou Williams for 1-year, $5 million

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks re-signed backup point guard Lou Williams to a $5 million, one-year contract Friday.

Williams will return as Trae Young’s backup next season after averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists in 66 games — 24 with the Hawks and 42 with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Williams, a three-time winner of the NBA’s Sixth Man Award, “proved invaluable to our team after we acquired him last season, providing scoring, ballhandling and leadership off our bench.”

Williams has played 17 NBA seasons, including two stints with Atlanta. He also has played with Philadelphia, Toronto, the LA Lakers, Houston and the Clippers. He has averaged 14.3 points and 3.5 assists.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Williams won Sixth Man Awards in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

The Hawks also have re-signed power forward John Collins to a five-year, $125 million contract. Young agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension that starts in 2022. The team confirmed each deal on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise