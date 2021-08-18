Trending:
Sports News

Head expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Baltimore

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (38-80, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-47, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-4, 5.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Rays: Louis Head (1-0, 1.85 ERA, .90 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -335, Orioles +260; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The Rays are 37-22 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Randy Arozarena with an average of .280.

The Orioles are 21-43 on the road. Baltimore’s lineup has 138 home runs this season, Cedric Mullins leads them with 20 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-0. Chris Ellis earned his first victory and Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. John Means took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 79 RBIs and is batting .233.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 53 extra base hits and is batting .315.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .267 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Orioles: 0-10, .237 batting average, 8.79 ERA, outscored by 64 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (health protocols), Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Trey Mancini: (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

