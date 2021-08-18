Trending:
Heaney expected to start for New York against Boston

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (69-53, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (68-52, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -115, Red Sox -102; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Yankees Wednesday.

The Yankees are 35-25 in home games in 2020. New York has a team on-base percentage of .324, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.

The Red Sox are 32-29 on the road. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .373.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-0. Wandy Peralta earned his fourth victory and Luke Voit went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Nathan Eovaldi took his eighth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 42 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .310 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19).

Red Sox: Adam Ottavino: (shoulder), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

