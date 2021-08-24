Heaney expected to start for the Yankees against Braves

New York Yankees (73-52, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-57, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Andrew Heaney (8-8, 5.51 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (12-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -150, Yankees +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will play on Tuesday.

The Braves are 31-30 in home games in 2020. Atlanta is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .296.

The Yankees are 34-27 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .373.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-1. Jordan Montgomery earned his fifth victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Huascar Ynoa took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 60 extra base hits and is batting .256.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 127 hits and is batting .269.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .255 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Yankees: 10-0, .250 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Brett Gardner: (elbow), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

