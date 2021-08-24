Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Heaney expected to start for the Yankees against Braves

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (73-52, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-57, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Andrew Heaney (8-8, 5.51 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (12-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -150, Yankees +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will play on Tuesday.

The Braves are 31-30 in home games in 2020. Atlanta is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .296.

The Yankees are 34-27 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .373.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-1. Jordan Montgomery earned his fifth victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Huascar Ynoa took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 60 extra base hits and is batting .256.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 127 hits and is batting .269.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .255 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Yankees: 10-0, .250 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Brett Gardner: (elbow), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games