On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Henry commits to permanent role with Belgium coaching staff

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 8:53 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thierry Henry has committed to a permanent role with Belgium’s coaching staff until after the 2022 World Cup, its soccer federation said on Monday.

The former France striker returned to the team’s coaching staff in May after he was an assistant coach for Belgium from 2016-18. He was also with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the Red Devils reached the semi-finals.

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, was eliminated by eventual champion Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 this summer.

Henry, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, retired from playing in December 2014. His coaching career includes stints at Monaco and Major League Soccer team Montreal.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Group E leader Belgium resumes its World Cup qualifying campaign in Estonia on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine