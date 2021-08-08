High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|45
|39
|.536
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|44
|40
|.524
|1
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|44
|40
|.524
|1
|Lansing (Oakland)
|41
|43
|.488
|4
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|40
|44
|.476
|5
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|40
|44
|.476
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|56
|26
|.683
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|45
|39
|.536
|12
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|39
|44
|.470
|17½
|Beloit (Miami)
|39
|45
|.464
|18
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|37
|46
|.446
|19½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|32
|52
|.381
|25
Lansing 5, Lake County 2
West Michigan 6, Dayton 4
South Bend 8, Peoria 3, 1st game
South Bend 10, Peoria 6, 2nd game
Fort Wayne 2, Great Lakes 0
Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 1
Beloit 4, Wisconsin 1
Fort Wayne 6, Great Lakes 3
Lansing 12, Lake County 4
Dayton 5, West Michigan 4, 10 innings
South Bend 10, Peoria 5
Quad Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 5
Wisconsin 15, Beloit 13
No games scheduled
West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.
