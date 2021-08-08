Trending:
High-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 8:12 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 45 39 .536
Dayton (Cincinnati) 44 40 .524 1
Lake County (Cleveland) 44 40 .524 1
Lansing (Oakland) 41 43 .488 4
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 40 44 .476 5
West Michigan (Detroit) 40 44 .476 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 56 26 .683
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 45 39 .536 12
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 39 44 .470 17½
Beloit (Miami) 39 45 .464 18
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 37 46 .446 19½
Peoria (St. Louis) 32 52 .381 25

___

Saturday’s Games

Lansing 5, Lake County 2

West Michigan 6, Dayton 4

South Bend 8, Peoria 3, 1st game

South Bend 10, Peoria 6, 2nd game

Fort Wayne 2, Great Lakes 0

Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 1

Beloit 4, Wisconsin 1

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne 6, Great Lakes 3

Lansing 12, Lake County 4

Dayton 5, West Michigan 4, 10 innings

South Bend 10, Peoria 5

Quad Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 5

Wisconsin 15, Beloit 13

Monday’s Schedule

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

