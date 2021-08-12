High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|46
|40
|.535
|—
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|45
|41
|.523
|1
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|44
|41
|.518
|1½
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|41
|44
|.482
|4½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|41
|45
|.477
|5
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|40
|46
|.465
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|57
|27
|.679
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|46
|40
|.535
|12
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|41
|44
|.482
|16½
|Beloit (Miami)
|40
|46
|.465
|18
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|39
|46
|.459
|18½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|33
|53
|.384
|25
___
West Michigan 11, Lake County 5
Dayton 10, Lansing 1
South Bend 6, Fort Wayne 2
Quad Cities 10, Beloit 6
Peoria 7, Cedar Rapids 2
Great Lakes at Wisconsin, ppd.
Dayton 12, Lansing 4
Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 7, 1st game
Wisconsin 6, Great Lakes 3, 2nd game
West Michigan at Lake County, ppd.
South Bend 5, Fort Wayne 1
Beloit 8, Quad Cities 1
Cedar Rapids 5, Peoria 4
West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.
