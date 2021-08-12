Trending:
High-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 12:24 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 46 40 .535
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 45 41 .523 1
Lake County (Cleveland) 44 41 .518
West Michigan (Detroit) 41 44 .482
Lansing (Oakland) 41 45 .477 5
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 40 46 .465 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 57 27 .679
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 46 40 .535 12
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 41 44 .482 16½
Beloit (Miami) 40 46 .465 18
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 39 46 .459 18½
Peoria (St. Louis) 33 53 .384 25

Tuesday’s Games

West Michigan 11, Lake County 5

Dayton 10, Lansing 1

South Bend 6, Fort Wayne 2

Quad Cities 10, Beloit 6

Peoria 7, Cedar Rapids 2

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton 12, Lansing 4

Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 7, 1st game

Wisconsin 6, Great Lakes 3, 2nd game

West Michigan at Lake County, ppd.

South Bend 5, Fort Wayne 1

Beloit 8, Quad Cities 1

Cedar Rapids 5, Peoria 4

Thursday’s Games

West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

