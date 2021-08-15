On Air: America in the Morning
High-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 8:26 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 48 42 .533
Lake County (Cleveland) 48 42 .533
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 47 43 .522 1
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 43 47 .478 5
Lansing (Oakland) 43 47 .478 5
West Michigan (Detroit) 42 48 .467 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 59 29 .670
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 49 41 .544 11
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 43 46 .483 16½
Beloit (Miami) 42 48 .467 18
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 40 49 .449 19½
Peoria (St. Louis) 34 56 .378 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 3

West Michigan 2, Lake County 0, 1st game

Lake County 4, West Michigan 3, 2nd game

Dayton 11, Lansing 4

Beloit 9, Quad Cities 1

Great Lakes 13, Wisconsin 2

Peoria 7, Cedar Rapids 3

Sunday’s Games

Lansing 5, Dayton 4

Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 1

Lake County 4, West Michigan 3, 12 innings

Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2, 10 innings

Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6

Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

