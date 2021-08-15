High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|48
|42
|.533
|—
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|48
|42
|.533
|—
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|43
|.522
|1
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|43
|47
|.478
|5
|Lansing (Oakland)
|43
|47
|.478
|5
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|42
|48
|.467
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|59
|29
|.670
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|49
|41
|.544
|11
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|43
|46
|.483
|16½
|Beloit (Miami)
|42
|48
|.467
|18
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|40
|49
|.449
|19½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|34
|56
|.378
|26
Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 3
West Michigan 2, Lake County 0, 1st game
Lake County 4, West Michigan 3, 2nd game
Dayton 11, Lansing 4
Beloit 9, Quad Cities 1
Great Lakes 13, Wisconsin 2
Peoria 7, Cedar Rapids 3
Lansing 5, Dayton 4
Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 1
Lake County 4, West Michigan 3, 12 innings
Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2, 10 innings
Wisconsin 8, Great Lakes 6
Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 1
No games scheduled
Fort Wayne at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
