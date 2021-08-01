Trending:
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 7:04 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 50 28 .641
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 39 38 .506 10½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 36 42 .462 14
Wilmington (Washington) 32 46 .410 18
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 46 .395 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 55 23 .705
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 49 29 .628 6
Greenville (Boston) 39 38 .506 15½
Rome (Atlanta) 37 41 .474 18
Hickory (Texas) 35 42 .455 19½
Asheville (Houston) 32 43 .427 21½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 48 .385 25

___

Saturday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greenville 4

Rome 3, Asheville 0

Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 4

Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3

Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 7

Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 14, Rome 6

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 4

Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 2

Hickory 12, Greenville 7

Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 0, 6 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, noon

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

