High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 10:16 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 52 28 .650
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 40 39 .506 11½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 43 .463 15
Wilmington (Washington) 32 48 .400 20
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 48 .385 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 57 23 .713
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 50 30 .625 7
Greenville (Boston) 41 38 .519 15½
Rome (Atlanta) 37 43 .463 20
Hickory (Texas) 36 43 .456 20½
Asheville (Houston) 33 44 .429 22½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 31 49 .388 26

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 15, Greensboro 3

Winston-Salem 4, Asheville 3

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0

Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1

Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 5

Greenville 5, Rome 1

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Hickory 2

Asheville 8, Winston-Salem 7

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Bowling Green 7, Wilmington 1

Jersey Shore 2, Aberdeen 1

        Read more: Sports News

Greenville 5, Rome 4

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

