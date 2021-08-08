High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|53
|31
|.631
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|43
|39
|.524
|9
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|37
|46
|.446
|15½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|34
|50
|.405
|19
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|33
|49
|.402
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|59
|25
|.702
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|52
|32
|.619
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|45
|38
|.542
|13½
|Hickory (Texas)
|38
|45
|.458
|20½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|37
|47
|.440
|22
|Asheville (Houston)
|35
|46
|.432
|22½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|33
|51
|.393
|26
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4
Bowling Green 8, Wilmington 1
Winston-Salem at Asheville, ppd.
Hickory 16, Greensboro 2
Aberdeen 5, Jersey Shore 3
Greenville 11, Rome 3
Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 3
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, susp.
Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 3, 1st game
Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 4, 2nd game
Greensboro 8, Hickory 7
Greenville 2, Rome 1
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
