Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:10 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 54 31 .635
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 43 39 .524
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 47 .440 16½
Wilmington (Washington) 34 50 .405 19½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 33 49 .402 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 60 25 .706
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 53 32 .624 7
Greenville (Boston) 45 39 .536 14½
Hickory (Texas) 39 45 .464 20½
Rome (Atlanta) 37 48 .435 23
Asheville (Houston) 35 46 .432 23
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 52 .388 27

___

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 3

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, susp.

Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 3, 1st game

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 4, 2nd game

Greensboro 8, Hickory 7

Greenville 2, Rome 1

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Winston-Salem 4

Hickory 8, Rome 7

Brooklyn at Wilmington, susp.

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 4

Asheville at Aberdeen, susp.

Bowling Green 9, Greenville 7

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

