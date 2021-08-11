High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|44
|39
|.530
|5½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|38
|47
|.447
|15½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|49
|.410
|18½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|34
|51
|.400
|19½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|61
|25
|.709
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|54
|32
|.628
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|45
|40
|.529
|15½
|Hickory (Texas)
|39
|46
|.459
|21½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|38
|48
|.442
|23
|Asheville (Houston)
|35
|47
|.427
|24
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|33
|53
|.384
|28
___
Greensboro 5, Winston-Salem 4
Hickory 8, Rome 7
Brooklyn at Wilmington, susp.
Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 4
Asheville at Aberdeen, susp.
Bowling Green 9, Greenville 7
Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 5
Rome 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings
Brooklyn 16, Wilmington 5
Jersey Shore 7, Hudson Valley 6
Aberdeen 4, Asheville 3, 1st game
Asheville at Aberdeen, 2nd game, ppd.
Bowling Green 6, Greenville 4
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
