High-A East Glance

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|55
|32
|.632
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|46
|39
|.541
|8
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|38
|48
|.442
|16½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|36
|51
|.414
|19
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|51
|.400
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|62
|25
|.713
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|55
|32
|.632
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|45
|41
|.523
|16½
|Hickory (Texas)
|39
|46
|.459
|22
|Rome (Atlanta)
|38
|48
|.442
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|35
|49
|.417
|25½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|33
|54
|.379
|29
Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 5
Rome 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings
Brooklyn 16, Wilmington 5
Jersey Shore 7, Hudson Valley 6
Aberdeen 4, Asheville 3, 1st game
Asheville at Aberdeen, 2nd game, ppd.
Bowling Green 6, Greenville 4
Greensboro 5, Winston-Salem 4
Rome at Hickory, ppd.
Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 4
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 4
Aberdeen 3, Asheville 2, 1st game
Aberdeen 4, Asheville 3, 2nd game
Bowling Green 10, Greenville 7
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
