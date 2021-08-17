High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|57
|34
|.626
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|47
|42
|.528
|9
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|40
|50
|.444
|16½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|40
|51
|.440
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|55
|.382
|22
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|64
|27
|.703
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|58
|33
|.637
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|47
|42
|.528
|16
|Hickory (Texas)
|40
|48
|.455
|22½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|40
|49
|.449
|23
|Asheville (Houston)
|38
|50
|.432
|24½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|33
|57
|.367
|30½
___
Wilmington 12, Brooklyn 5
Greensboro 14, Winston-Salem 3, 1st game
Greensboro 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game
Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5
Rome 11, Hickory 9, 7 innings
Greenville 7, Bowling Green 3
Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 4
No games scheduled
Bowling Green 17, Greensboro 8
Greenville at Rome, ppd.
Asheville 4, Jersey Shore 1
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2
Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 0
Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 2, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
