High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|57
|35
|.620
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|47
|43
|.522
|9
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|41
|50
|.451
|15½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|41
|51
|.446
|16
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|55
|.389
|21
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|65
|27
|.707
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|58
|34
|.630
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|49
|42
|.538
|15½
|Hickory (Texas)
|40
|49
|.449
|23½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|40
|51
|.440
|24½
|Asheville (Houston)
|38
|51
|.427
|25½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|57
|.374
|30½
___
No games scheduled
Bowling Green 17, Greensboro 8
Greenville at Rome, ppd.
Asheville 4, Jersey Shore 1
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2
Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 0
Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.
Greenville 8, Rome 1, 1st game
Greenville 1, Rome 0, 2nd game
Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 2
Wilmington 10, Aberdeen 6, 10 innings
Brooklyn 11, Hudson Valley 7
Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 4
Winston-Salem 13, Hickory 2
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments