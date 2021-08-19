High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|58
|35
|.624
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|47
|44
|.516
|10
|Wilmington (Washington)
|42
|51
|.452
|16
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|41
|51
|.446
|16½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|56
|.385
|22
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|66
|27
|.710
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|58
|35
|.624
|8
|Greenville (Boston)
|49
|42
|.538
|16
|Hickory (Texas)
|40
|49
|.449
|24
|Rome (Atlanta)
|40
|51
|.440
|25
|Asheville (Houston)
|39
|51
|.433
|25½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|57
|.374
|31
___
Greenville 8, Rome 1, 1st game
Greenville 1, Rome 0, 2nd game
Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 2
Wilmington 10, Aberdeen 6, 10 innings
Brooklyn 11, Hudson Valley 7
Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 4
Winston-Salem 13, Hickory 2
Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.
Bowling Green 8, Greensboro 6
Greenville at Rome, ppd.
Asheville 15, Jersey Shore 7
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6
Wilmington 8, Aberdeen 7
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments