High-A East Glance

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|60
|36
|.625
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|48
|46
|.511
|11
|Wilmington (Washington)
|43
|53
|.448
|17
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|42
|52
|.447
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|36
|58
|.383
|23
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|67
|30
|.691
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|60
|37
|.619
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|51
|45
|.531
|15½
|Hickory (Texas)
|44
|50
|.468
|21½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|43
|53
|.448
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|41
|51
|.446
|23½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|36
|60
|.375
|30½
___
Asheville at Jersey Shore, canc.
Greenville 6, Rome 0, 7 innings
Greensboro 11, Bowling Green 6
Wilmington at Aberdeen, ppd.
Hickory 6, Winston-Salem 2
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.
No games scheduled
Asheville 13, Greesboro 6
Winston-Salem 6, Hudson Valley 4, 10 innings
Brooklyn 9, Aberdeen 6
Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 8, 13 innings
Hickory 8, Greenville 7
Rome 5, Bowling Green 4
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
