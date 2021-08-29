High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|63
|38
|.624
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|51
|49
|.510
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|46
|53
|.465
|16
|Wilmington (Washington)
|44
|57
|.436
|19
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|39
|61
|.390
|23½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|69
|33
|.676
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|64
|38
|.627
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|55
|46
|.545
|13½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|46
|55
|.455
|22½
|Hickory (Texas)
|46
|53
|.454
|22½
|Asheville (Houston)
|42
|55
|.433
|24½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|38
|63
|.376
|30½
___
Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 4
Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 1
Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 1st game
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game
Greesboro 12, Asheville 5
Greenville 3, Hickory 0
Rome 4, Bowling Green 3
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 3
Greesboro 19, Asheville 11
Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 6
Greenville 8, Hickory 3
Rome 5, Bowling Green 3
Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1
No games scheduled
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 2nd game, Susp. July 17, TBD
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2nd game, Susp. Aug.8, TBD
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
