Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 9:55 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 38 .624
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 51 49 .510 11½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 46 53 .465 16
Wilmington (Washington) 44 57 .436 19
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 39 61 .390 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 33 .676
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 64 38 .627 5
Greenville (Boston) 55 46 .545 13½
Rome (Atlanta) 46 55 .455 22½
Hickory (Texas) 46 53 .454 22½
Asheville (Houston) 42 55 .433 24½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 38 63 .376 30½

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 4

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 1

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 1st game

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Asheville 5

Greenville 3, Hickory 0

Rome 4, Bowling Green 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 3

Greesboro 19, Asheville 11

Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 6

Greenville 8, Hickory 3

        Read more: Sports News

Rome 5, Bowling Green 3

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Greenville at Asheville, 2nd game, Susp. July 17, TBD

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2nd game, Susp. Aug.8, TBD

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|28 Blue Team Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine