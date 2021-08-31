High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|63
|39
|.618
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|52
|50
|.510
|11
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|47
|54
|.465
|15½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|44
|58
|.431
|19
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|61
|.396
|22½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|69
|33
|.676
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|65
|38
|.631
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|55
|48
|.534
|14½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|46
|55
|.455
|22½
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|54
|.455
|22½
|Asheville (Houston)
|44
|55
|.444
|23½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|38
|63
|.376
|30½
___
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 3
Greesboro 19, Asheville 11
Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 6
Greenville 8, Hickory 3
Rome 5, Bowling Green 3
Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1
No games scheduled
Greensboro 9, Hudson Valley 7
Winston-Salem at Rome, ppd.
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 0
Asheville 5, Greenville 1, 1st game
Asheville 3, Greenville 2, 2nd game
Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game
Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game
Hickory at Bowling Green, ppd.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments