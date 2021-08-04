Trending:
Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 1:48 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 5 8
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .279
Brantley rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .330
Meyers cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Correa ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .269
Alvarez lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .280
Graveman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Tucker cf-rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .275
R.García 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Maldonado c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .185
McCullers Jr. p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
B.Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 5 0 3 13
Betts 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .272
Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Smith c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .261
C.Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Bellinger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .165
Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Buehler p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .137
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Houston 001 000 020_3 8 2
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-struck out for Treinen in the 7th. b-struck out for Graterol in the 9th.

E_Correa (7), R.García (2). LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Tucker (25), Maldonado 2 (9), Brantley (27). HR_Alvarez (20), off González. RBIs_Brantley (36), Alvarez 2 (69).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (R.García, Correa, McCullers Jr. 2, Meyers); Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Buehler, Pollock, Muncy, Bellinger). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_R.García, Pollock. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Betts, Seager, Muncy).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., W, 9-2 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 9 110 3.02
B.Taylor, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.62
Graveman, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Stanek, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.88
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, L, 11-2 6 5 1 1 3 5 113 2.16
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.17
González 1 1 2 2 1 1 18 3.82
Graterol 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_B.Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Buehler (Maldonado), off Graterol (Altuve). HBP_Graveman (Smith). WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:23. A_52,692 (56,000).

