Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|5
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Brantley rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.330
|Meyers cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Graveman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Tucker cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|R.García 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|McCullers Jr. p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|B.Taylor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|3
|13
|
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|C.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.137
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Houston
|001
|000
|020_3
|8
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-struck out for Treinen in the 7th. b-struck out for Graterol in the 9th.
E_Correa (7), R.García (2). LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Tucker (25), Maldonado 2 (9), Brantley (27). HR_Alvarez (20), off González. RBIs_Brantley (36), Alvarez 2 (69).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (R.García, Correa, McCullers Jr. 2, Meyers); Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Buehler, Pollock, Muncy, Bellinger). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_R.García, Pollock. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Betts, Seager, Muncy).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 9-2
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|9
|110
|3.02
|B.Taylor, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.62
|Graveman, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Stanek, S, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.88
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, L, 11-2
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|113
|2.16
|Treinen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.17
|González
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|3.82
|Graterol
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_B.Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Buehler (Maldonado), off Graterol (Altuve). HBP_Graveman (Smith). WP_Buehler.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:23. A_52,692 (56,000).
