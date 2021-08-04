Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 5 8 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .279 Brantley rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .330 Meyers cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .269 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .280 Graveman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Tucker cf-rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .275 R.García 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Maldonado c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .185 McCullers Jr. p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 B.Taylor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 5 0 3 13 Betts 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .272 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Smith c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .261 C.Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Bellinger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .165 Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Buehler p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .137 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194

Houston 001 000 020_3 8 2 Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-struck out for Treinen in the 7th. b-struck out for Graterol in the 9th.

E_Correa (7), R.García (2). LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Tucker (25), Maldonado 2 (9), Brantley (27). HR_Alvarez (20), off González. RBIs_Brantley (36), Alvarez 2 (69).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (R.García, Correa, McCullers Jr. 2, Meyers); Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Buehler, Pollock, Muncy, Bellinger). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_R.García, Pollock. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Betts, Seager, Muncy).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., W, 9-2 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 9 110 3.02 B.Taylor, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.62 Graveman, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Stanek, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.88

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, L, 11-2 6 5 1 1 3 5 113 2.16 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.17 González 1 1 2 2 1 1 18 3.82 Graterol 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_B.Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Buehler (Maldonado), off Graterol (Altuve). HBP_Graveman (Smith). WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:23. A_52,692 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.