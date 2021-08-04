Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 33 0 5 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Betts 2b 4 0 1 0 Brantley rf 4 0 1 1 Muncy 1b 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 1 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 2 Smith c 2 0 0 0 Graveman p 0 0 0 0 C.Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Bellinger rf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 Tucker cf-rf 2 0 1 0 Buehler p 2 0 1 0 R.García 3b 4 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 2 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 McCullers Jr. p 3 0 0 0 González p 0 0 0 0 B.Taylor p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 McKinney ph 1 0 0 0

Houston 001 000 020 — 3 Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0

E_Correa (7), R.García (2). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Tucker (25), Maldonado 2 (9), Brantley (27). HR_Alvarez (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr. W,9-2 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 9 B.Taylor H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Graveman H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Stanek S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Buehler L,11-2 6 5 1 1 3 5 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 1 González 1 1 2 2 1 1 Graterol 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Graveman (Smith). WP_Buehler.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:23. A_52,692 (56,000).

