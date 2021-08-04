Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.García 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCullers Jr. p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Taylor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Correa (7), R.García (2). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Tucker (25), Maldonado 2 (9), Brantley (27). HR_Alvarez (20).
|Houston
|McCullers Jr. W,9-2
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|9
|B.Taylor H,5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stanek S,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Buehler L,11-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Treinen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|González
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Graterol
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Graveman (Smith). WP_Buehler.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:23. A_52,692 (56,000).
