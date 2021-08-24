On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 4, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 12:03 am
Kansas City Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 32 4 8 3
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 0 0
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Brantley rf-lf 1 1 0 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 0
Dozier dh 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 2 2
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1
M.Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 Meyers cf 4 0 1 0
Dyson rf 2 0 0 0 Castro c 4 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 Jones lf 4 0 2 0
Tucker rf 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 0
Houston 301 000 00x 4

E_O’Hearn (2), Lopez (6). DP_Kansas City 0, Houston 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Houston 9. 2B_M.Taylor (12), Correa (28). SB_Dyson (8), M.Taylor (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer L,3-9 5 7 4 1 4 6
E.Santana 2 1 0 0 1 2
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Garcia W,10-6 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 7
Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:21. A_22,964 (41,168).

