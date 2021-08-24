Houston 4, Kansas City 0

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|3
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley rf-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dyson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tucker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|301
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_O’Hearn (2), Lopez (6). DP_Kansas City 0, Houston 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Houston 9. 2B_M.Taylor (12), Correa (28). SB_Dyson (8), M.Taylor (12).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer L,3-9
|5
|
|7
|4
|1
|4
|6
|E.Santana
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia W,10-6
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:21. A_22,964 (41,168).
