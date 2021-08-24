Houston 4, Kansas City 0

Kansas City Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 32 4 8 3 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 0 0 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Brantley rf-lf 1 1 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 0 Dozier dh 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 2 2 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1 M.Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 Meyers cf 4 0 1 0 Dyson rf 2 0 0 0 Castro c 4 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 Jones lf 4 0 2 0 Tucker rf 0 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 Houston 301 000 00x — 4

E_O’Hearn (2), Lopez (6). DP_Kansas City 0, Houston 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Houston 9. 2B_M.Taylor (12), Correa (28). SB_Dyson (8), M.Taylor (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Singer L,3-9 5 7 4 1 4 6 E.Santana 2 1 0 0 1 2 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Garcia W,10-6 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 7 Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:21. A_22,964 (41,168).

