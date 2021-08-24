Houston 4, Kansas City 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 4 0 2 9 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Dozier dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .208 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 M.Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Dyson rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .286

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 8 3 5 9 Altuve 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .277 Brantley rf-lf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .314 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .317 Correa ss 3 0 2 2 1 0 .278 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .306 Meyers cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .308 Castro c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .190 Jones lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250 Tucker rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .272

Kansas City 000 000 000_0 4 2 Houston 301 000 00x_4 8 0

E_O’Hearn (2), Lopez (6). LOB_Kansas City 4, Houston 9. 2B_M.Taylor (12), Correa (28). RBIs_Correa 2 (68), Díaz (37). SB_Dyson (8), M.Taylor (12). CS_M.Taylor (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (O’Hearn); Houston 5 (Alvarez, Castro 2, Gurriel, Meyers). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Correa. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, L, 3-9 5 7 4 1 4 6 104 5.07 E.Santana 2 1 0 0 1 2 37 4.58 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.45

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, W, 10-6 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 7 90 3.21 Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.00 Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.05

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:21. A_22,964 (41,168).

