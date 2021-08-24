Houston 4, Kansas City 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|2
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Dyson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|3
|5
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Brantley rf-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.314
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Tucker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|2
|Houston
|301
|000
|00x_4
|8
|0
E_O’Hearn (2), Lopez (6). LOB_Kansas City 4, Houston 9. 2B_M.Taylor (12), Correa (28). RBIs_Correa 2 (68), Díaz (37). SB_Dyson (8), M.Taylor (12). CS_M.Taylor (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (O’Hearn); Houston 5 (Alvarez, Castro 2, Gurriel, Meyers). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Correa. GIDP_Merrifield.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, L, 3-9
|5
|
|7
|4
|1
|4
|6
|104
|5.07
|E.Santana
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|4.58
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.45
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 10-6
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|90
|3.21
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.00
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.05
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:21. A_22,964 (41,168).
