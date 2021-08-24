On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 4, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 12:03 am
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 4 0 2 9
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Dozier dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .208
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226
M.Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Dyson rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 8 3 5 9
Altuve 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .277
Brantley rf-lf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .314
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .317
Correa ss 3 0 2 2 1 0 .278
Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .306
Meyers cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .308
Castro c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .190
Jones lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250
Tucker rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Kansas City 000 000 000_0 4 2
Houston 301 000 00x_4 8 0

E_O’Hearn (2), Lopez (6). LOB_Kansas City 4, Houston 9. 2B_M.Taylor (12), Correa (28). RBIs_Correa 2 (68), Díaz (37). SB_Dyson (8), M.Taylor (12). CS_M.Taylor (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (O’Hearn); Houston 5 (Alvarez, Castro 2, Gurriel, Meyers). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 11.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Correa. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, L, 3-9 5 7 4 1 4 6 104 5.07
E.Santana 2 1 0 0 1 2 37 4.58
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.45
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, W, 10-6 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 7 90 3.21
Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.00
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.05

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:21. A_22,964 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore