Houston 4, Seattle 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|3
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|4
|13
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.148
|a-Moore ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.179
|b-Bauers ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|c-Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Houston
|200
|000
|020_4
|11
|2
|Seattle
|010
|002
|000_3
|6
|1
a-homered for Marmolejos in the 6th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th. c-flied out for Murphy in the 9th.
E_Garcia (2), Correa (8), Crawford (11). LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Tucker (27), Maldonado (10), Torrens (11). HR_Marmolejos (4), off Garcia; Moore (11), off Raley. RBIs_Alvarez (89), Tucker 2 (73), Meyers (16), Marmolejos (10), Moore 2 (39). SB_Tucker (12). SF_Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Díaz 3, Correa 2, Tucker, Altuve); Seattle 4 (Marmolejos, Haniger, Seager 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 9; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Toro. GIDP_Toro, Haniger.
DP_Houston 2 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|78
|3.23
|Raley, BS, 2-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|5.45
|Maton, W, 4-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.77
|Stanek, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.86
|Pressly, S, 22-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.83
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|5
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|2
|4
|102
|3.52
|Sadler
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.07
|Smith, L, 2-3, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|5.97
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.78
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-1, Sadler 1-0, Ramirez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:35. A_11,630 (47,929).
