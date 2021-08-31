Trending:
Houston 4, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 1:59 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 11 4 3 7
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Brantley lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .315
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .275
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .285
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .313
Tucker rf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .281
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Meyers cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .333
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .178
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 4 13
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 2 1 .260
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .217
France 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .292
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Marmolejos lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .148
a-Moore ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .179
b-Bauers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Torrens dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .220
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .201
c-Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Houston 200 000 020_4 11 2
Seattle 010 002 000_3 6 1

a-homered for Marmolejos in the 6th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th. c-flied out for Murphy in the 9th.

E_Garcia (2), Correa (8), Crawford (11). LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Tucker (27), Maldonado (10), Torrens (11). HR_Marmolejos (4), off Garcia; Moore (11), off Raley. RBIs_Alvarez (89), Tucker 2 (73), Meyers (16), Marmolejos (10), Moore 2 (39). SB_Tucker (12). SF_Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Díaz 3, Correa 2, Tucker, Altuve); Seattle 4 (Marmolejos, Haniger, Seager 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 9; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Toro. GIDP_Toro, Haniger.

DP_Houston 2 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 5 5 2 2 2 6 78 3.23
Raley, BS, 2-5 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 5.45
Maton, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 4.77
Stanek, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.86
Pressly, S, 22-24 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 1.83
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen 5 2-3 8 2 2 2 4 102 3.52
Sadler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.07
Smith, L, 2-3, BS, 0-2 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 21 5.97
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.78
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-1, Sadler 1-0, Ramirez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:35. A_11,630 (47,929).

