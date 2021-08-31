Houston 4, Seattle 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bauers ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|200
|000
|020
|—
|4
|Seattle
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3
E_Garcia (2), Correa (8), Crawford (11). DP_Houston 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Tucker (27), Maldonado (10), Torrens (11). HR_Marmolejos (4), Moore (11). SB_Tucker (12). SF_Tucker (5).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Raley BS,2-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Maton W,4-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stanek H,17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pressly S,22-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen
|5
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sadler
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith L,2-3 BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:35. A_11,630 (47,929).
