Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 4, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 1:59 am
< a min read
      
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 33 3 6 3
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Brantley lf 5 1 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 France 1b 4 0 2 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 3 1 2 2 Marmolejos lf 2 1 1 1
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Moore ph-lf 1 1 1 2
Meyers cf 4 0 2 1 Bauers ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 Torrens dh 3 0 1 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0
Houston 200 000 020 4
Seattle 010 002 000 3

E_Garcia (2), Correa (8), Crawford (11). DP_Houston 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Tucker (27), Maldonado (10), Torrens (11). HR_Marmolejos (4), Moore (11). SB_Tucker (12). SF_Tucker (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia 5 5 2 2 2 6
Raley BS,2-5 1 1 1 1 0 1
Maton W,4-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Stanek H,17 1 0 0 0 0 3
Pressly S,22-24 1 0 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Flexen 5 2-3 8 2 2 2 4
Sadler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Smith L,2-3 BS,0-2 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 1 1

Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

T_3:35. A_11,630 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue