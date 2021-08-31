Houston 4, Seattle 3

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 33 3 6 3 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 Brantley lf 5 1 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 France 1b 4 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 2 2 Marmolejos lf 2 1 1 1 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Moore ph-lf 1 1 1 2 Meyers cf 4 0 2 1 Bauers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 Torrens dh 3 0 1 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0

Houston 200 000 020 — 4 Seattle 010 002 000 — 3

E_Garcia (2), Correa (8), Crawford (11). DP_Houston 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Tucker (27), Maldonado (10), Torrens (11). HR_Marmolejos (4), Moore (11). SB_Tucker (12). SF_Tucker (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia 5 5 2 2 2 6 Raley BS,2-5 1 1 1 1 0 1 Maton W,4-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Stanek H,17 1 0 0 0 0 3 Pressly S,22-24 1 0 0 0 1 1

Seattle Flexen 5 2-3 8 2 2 2 4 Sadler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Smith L,2-3 BS,0-2 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 1 1

Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:35. A_11,630 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.