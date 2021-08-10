On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 5, Colorado 0

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 11:53 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 31 5 8 5
Joe lf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 1
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 Brantley lf 3 0 1 1
Story ss 3 0 0 0 A.Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0
Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0
Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 0
E.Díaz c 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Hilliard cf 4 0 1 0 McCormick cf 4 1 2 1
Motter dh 3 0 0 0 Jones 1b 4 1 2 2
Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0
Colorado 000 000 000 0
Houston 000 311 00x 5

E_Blackmon (2). DP_Colorado 1, Houston 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Houston 7. 2B_McMahon (22), McCormick (10), Jones 2 (5), Brantley (28).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray L,7-8 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 9
Stephenson 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Gilbreath 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte 2 0 0 0 1 1
Houston
Odorizzi W,5-6 5 3 0 0 2 3
Javier 2 1 0 0 2 2
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
García 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Báez 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Gray (Altuve). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Libka; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:28. A_28,931 (41,168).

