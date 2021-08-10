Houston 5, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Motter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|000
|311
|00x
|—
|5
E_Blackmon (2). DP_Colorado 1, Houston 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Houston 7. 2B_McMahon (22), McCormick (10), Jones 2 (5), Brantley (28).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,7-8
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|9
|Stephenson
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gilbreath
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi W,5-6
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Javier
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|García
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Gray (Altuve). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Libka; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:28. A_28,931 (41,168).
