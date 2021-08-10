Houston 5, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|5
|7
|
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Motter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|4
|10
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|A.Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.285
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Jones 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.205
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|Houston
|000
|311
|00x_5
|8
|0
E_Blackmon (2). LOB_Colorado 8, Houston 7. 2B_McMahon (22), McCormick (10), Jones 2 (5), Brantley (28). RBIs_McCormick (38), Jones 2 (10), Brantley (38), Altuve (66).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Motter 2, Joe); Houston 2 (Jones, Maldonado, Tucker 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Houston 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hilliard. GIDP_Motter, Tucker.
DP_Colorado 1 (Hampson, Story, Cron); Houston 1 (A.Díaz, Altuve, Jones).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-8
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|9
|97
|3.85
|Stephenson
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|4.44
|Gilbreath
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.79
|Almonte
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|9.90
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 5-6
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|81
|4.59
|Javier
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|42
|2.83
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.45
|García
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
|Báez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 2-0, Gilbreath 1-0, García 1-0. HBP_Gray (Altuve). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Libka; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:28. A_28,931 (41,168).
Comments