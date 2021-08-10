Houston 5, Colorado 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 5 7 Joe lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266 Story ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272 Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .255 E.Díaz c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Hilliard cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Motter dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 5 4 10 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .275 Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .329 A.Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0 2 2 .285 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .269 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 McCormick cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .257 Jones 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .205 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .181

Colorado 000 000 000_0 5 1 Houston 000 311 00x_5 8 0

E_Blackmon (2). LOB_Colorado 8, Houston 7. 2B_McMahon (22), McCormick (10), Jones 2 (5), Brantley (28). RBIs_McCormick (38), Jones 2 (10), Brantley (38), Altuve (66).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Motter 2, Joe); Houston 2 (Jones, Maldonado, Tucker 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Houston 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hilliard. GIDP_Motter, Tucker.

DP_Colorado 1 (Hampson, Story, Cron); Houston 1 (A.Díaz, Altuve, Jones).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 7-8 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 9 97 3.85 Stephenson 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 25 4.44 Gilbreath 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.79 Almonte 2 0 0 0 1 1 25 9.90

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, W, 5-6 5 3 0 0 2 3 81 4.59 Javier 2 1 0 0 2 2 42 2.83 Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.45 García 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.25 Báez 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stephenson 2-0, Gilbreath 1-0, García 1-0. HBP_Gray (Altuve). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Libka; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:28. A_28,931 (41,168).

