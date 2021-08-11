On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston 5, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 5:29 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 5 12
Joe 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .290
Daza rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .290
a-Blackmon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Story ss 3 0 2 0 1 1 .257
Cron dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255
E.Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Motter 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .236
Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 13 5 2 7
Altuve 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .276
Brantley dh 5 2 3 0 0 2 .332
Correa ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .271
Alvarez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Tucker rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
A.Díaz 3b 3 0 3 3 1 0 .298
McCormick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Meyers rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Jones 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Maldonado c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .180
Colorado 100 000 000_1 5 0
Houston 101 001 20x_5 13 0

a-struck out for Daza in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 10, Houston 10. 2B_Story (26), Alvarez (20), Correa (26), A.Díaz (14). RBIs_Cron (60), A.Díaz 3 (32), Maldonado (28), Correa (61). SB_Meyers (1). SF_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Motter 2, Cron 2, Hilliard, Blackmon); Houston 6 (McCormick 2, Brantley, Meyers 2, Correa). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; Houston 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Correa, Jones.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 2-9 6 9 3 3 1 3 93 4.71
Chacín 1 3 2 2 0 2 28 4.46
Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 6.07
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 8-3 6 4 1 1 4 8 100 3.09
Stanek, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.65
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.91

HBP_Valdez (McMahon). WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:04. A_22,200 (41,168).

