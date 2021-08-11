Houston 5, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|5
|12
|
|Joe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Daza rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|a-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Story ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Motter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|2
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Brantley dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.332
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Tucker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|A.Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.298
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Meyers rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Jones 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.180
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|Houston
|101
|001
|20x_5
|13
|0
a-struck out for Daza in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 10, Houston 10. 2B_Story (26), Alvarez (20), Correa (26), A.Díaz (14). RBIs_Cron (60), A.Díaz 3 (32), Maldonado (28), Correa (61). SB_Meyers (1). SF_Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Motter 2, Cron 2, Hilliard, Blackmon); Houston 6 (McCormick 2, Brantley, Meyers 2, Correa). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; Houston 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Correa, Jones.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 2-9
|6
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|93
|4.71
|Chacín
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|4.46
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|6.07
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 8-3
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|8
|100
|3.09
|Stanek, H, 15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.65
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.91
HBP_Valdez (McMahon). WP_Pressly.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:04. A_22,200 (41,168).
