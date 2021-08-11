Houston 5, Colorado 1

Colorado Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 36 5 13 5 Joe 1b 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 2 0 Daza rf 4 0 0 0 Brantley dh 5 2 3 0 Blackmon ph 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 1 2 1 Story ss 3 0 2 0 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 0 Cron dh 4 0 1 1 Tucker rf 0 0 0 0 E.Díaz c 4 0 0 0 A.Díaz 3b 3 0 3 3 McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0 McCormick cf 4 0 0 0 Motter 3b 3 0 0 0 Meyers rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 Jones 1b 4 0 1 0 Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 1

Colorado 100 000 000 — 1 Houston 101 001 20x — 5

LOB_Colorado 10, Houston 10. 2B_Story (26), Alvarez (20), Correa (26), A.Díaz (14). SB_Meyers (1). SF_Maldonado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Senzatela L,2-9 6 9 3 3 1 3 Chacín 1 3 2 2 0 2 Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 2

Houston Valdez W,8-3 6 4 1 1 4 8 Stanek H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1 Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Valdez (McMahon). WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:04. A_22,200 (41,168).

