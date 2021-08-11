Houston 5, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|
|Joe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Daza rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Story ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|3
|3
|
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Motter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|101
|001
|20x
|—
|5
LOB_Colorado 10, Houston 10. 2B_Story (26), Alvarez (20), Correa (26), A.Díaz (14). SB_Meyers (1). SF_Maldonado (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela L,2-9
|6
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Chacín
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez W,8-3
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Stanek H,15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Valdez (McMahon). WP_Pressly.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:04. A_22,200 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments