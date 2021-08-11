On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 5, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 5:29 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 36 5 13 5
Joe 1b 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 2 0
Daza rf 4 0 0 0 Brantley dh 5 2 3 0
Blackmon ph 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 1 2 1
Story ss 3 0 2 0 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 0
Cron dh 4 0 1 1 Tucker rf 0 0 0 0
E.Díaz c 4 0 0 0 A.Díaz 3b 3 0 3 3
McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0 McCormick cf 4 0 0 0
Motter 3b 3 0 0 0 Meyers rf-lf 4 1 1 0
Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 Jones 1b 4 0 1 0
Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 1
Colorado 100 000 000 1
Houston 101 001 20x 5

LOB_Colorado 10, Houston 10. 2B_Story (26), Alvarez (20), Correa (26), A.Díaz (14). SB_Meyers (1). SF_Maldonado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela L,2-9 6 9 3 3 1 3
Chacín 1 3 2 2 0 2
Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 2
Houston
Valdez W,8-3 6 4 1 1 4 8
Stanek H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Valdez (McMahon). WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Scott Barry.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

T_3:04. A_22,200 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving