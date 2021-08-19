Houston 6, Kansas City 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lovelady p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Correa ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|
|Perez dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Díaz lf-3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Staumont p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallagher c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Taylor ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dyson cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|102
|000
|3
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|102
|000
|000
|0
|—
|3
DP_Houston 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Houston 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (27), Díaz (15), McCormick (12), Altuve (17). HR_Lopez (1). SB_Merrifield (35). SF_Jones (2), Perez (3). S_Lopez (9).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Maton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pressly W,5-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javier S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Tapia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Payamps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lovelady
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis L,0-3
|0
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|E.Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Minor (Castro). WP_Garcia, Payamps.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:48. A_9,884 (37,903).
