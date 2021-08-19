On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston 6, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 6:11 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 10 6 Totals 33 3 7 3
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Lovelady p-p 0 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 1 0 0 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 0 Lopez ss 3 1 1 2
Correa ss 3 3 2 0 Perez dh-c 3 0 0 1
Díaz lf-3b 5 1 3 2 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0
McCormick rf 4 0 1 3 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0
Meyers cf 5 0 1 0 Dozier 3b 3 0 1 0
Castro c 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn rf 3 0 0 0
Jones ph 0 0 0 1 Staumont p 0 0 0 0
Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 Alberto ph 1 0 0 0
Wilson 3b 2 0 0 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0
Brantley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 E.Santana p 0 0 0 0
Gallagher c 1 1 1 0
M.Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Dyson cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Houston 000 102 000 3 6
Kansas City 102 000 000 0 3

DP_Houston 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Houston 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (27), Díaz (15), McCormick (12), Altuve (17). HR_Lopez (1). SB_Merrifield (35). SF_Jones (2), Perez (3). S_Lopez (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia 5 4 3 3 1 3
Maton 2 0 0 0 1 1
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 3
Pressly W,5-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Javier S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Minor 5 1-3 7 3 3 0 4
Tapia 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Payamps 1 1 0 0 1 0
Lovelady 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Davis L,0-3 0 2 3 2 1 0
E.Santana 1 0 0 0 1 0

Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Minor (Castro). WP_Garcia, Payamps.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:48. A_9,884 (37,903).

Sports News

