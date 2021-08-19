On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston 6, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 6:11 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 10 6 4 5
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Gurriel 1b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .307
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .287
Correa ss 3 3 2 0 2 0 .276
Díaz lf-3b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .302
McCormick rf 4 0 1 3 1 1 .259
Meyers cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .313
Castro c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .198
d-Jones ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .210
Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Wilson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .063
a-Brantley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .324
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 2 7
Lovelady p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Lopez ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .277
Perez dh-c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .273
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Dozier 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .208
O’Hearn rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Staumont p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Alberto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
E.Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallagher c 1 1 1 0 1 0 .185
b-M.Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Dyson cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Houston 000 102 000 3_6 10 0
Kansas City 102 000 000 0_3 7 0

a-grounded out for Wilson in the 6th. b-struck out for Gallagher in the 8th. c-grounded out for Staumont in the 9th. d-sacrificed for Castro in the 10th.

LOB_Houston 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (27), Díaz (15), McCormick (12), Altuve (17). HR_Lopez (1), off Garcia. RBIs_McCormick 3 (41), Díaz 2 (36), Jones (11), Perez (78), Lopez 2 (30). SB_Merrifield (35). CS_Benintendi (8), Dyson (3). SF_Jones, Perez. S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Wilson, Brantley, Díaz, Jones 2); Kansas City 3 (Alberto 2, Merrifield). RISP_Houston 4 for 12; Kansas City 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Meyers, Merrifield.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Benintendi, Dozier, Benintendi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 5 4 3 3 1 3 70 3.39
Maton 2 0 0 0 1 1 29 4.35
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 3.66
Pressly, W, 5-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 1.84
Javier, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.84
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 5 1-3 7 3 3 0 4 94 5.34
Tapia 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.57
Payamps 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 2.61
Lovelady 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.24
Staumont 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.35
Davis, L, 0-3 0 2 3 2 1 0 16 6.81
E.Santana 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.86

Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 1-0, E.Santana 3-2. IBB_off Tapia (Castro). HBP_Minor (Castro). WP_Garcia, Payamps.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:48. A_9,884 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

