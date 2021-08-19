Houston 6, Kansas City 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|4
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Correa ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Díaz lf-3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.259
|Meyers cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|d-Jones ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Wilson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|a-Brantley ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|7
|
|Lovelady p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Perez dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Staumont p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|E.Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallagher c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|b-M.Taylor ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Dyson cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Houston
|000
|102
|000
|3_6
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|102
|000
|000
|0_3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Wilson in the 6th. b-struck out for Gallagher in the 8th. c-grounded out for Staumont in the 9th. d-sacrificed for Castro in the 10th.
LOB_Houston 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Correa (27), Díaz (15), McCormick (12), Altuve (17). HR_Lopez (1), off Garcia. RBIs_McCormick 3 (41), Díaz 2 (36), Jones (11), Perez (78), Lopez 2 (30). SB_Merrifield (35). CS_Benintendi (8), Dyson (3). SF_Jones, Perez. S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Wilson, Brantley, Díaz, Jones 2); Kansas City 3 (Alberto 2, Merrifield). RISP_Houston 4 for 12; Kansas City 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Meyers, Merrifield.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Benintendi, Dozier, Benintendi).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|70
|3.39
|Maton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|4.35
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.66
|Pressly, W, 5-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.84
|Javier, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.84
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|94
|5.34
|Tapia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.57
|Payamps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.61
|Lovelady
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.24
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.35
|Davis, L, 0-3
|0
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|16
|6.81
|E.Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.86
Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 1-0, E.Santana 3-2. IBB_off Tapia (Castro). HBP_Minor (Castro). WP_Garcia, Payamps.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:48. A_9,884 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments